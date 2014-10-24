FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York, New Jersey will exceed CDC requirements in Ebola screening
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 24, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

New York, New Jersey will exceed CDC requirements in Ebola screening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - New York and New Jersey will bolster screening for Ebola beyond federal requirements for travelers from West Africa arriving at the area’s airports, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has agreed that states have the right to exceed federal requirements, Cuomo told a joint news conference with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Travelers from Ebola-affected countries in West Africa will undergo interviews upon arrival at one of the New York City-area airports and may face quarantine orders, Cuomo said. (Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.