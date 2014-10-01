FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Some children had contact with U.S. Ebola patient -Texas governor
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 1, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Some children had contact with U.S. Ebola patient -Texas governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Some school-age children have come in contact with the first patient diagnosed with the deadly Ebola virus in the United States, Texas Governor Rick Perry said on Wednesday.

Perry said at a news conference that he was confident the virus would be contained, a day after U.S. health officials said a man who recently traveled from Liberia to Texas had been diagnosed with Ebola in Dallas. A Texas health official said the chance of Ebola spreading in the state was “very small.” (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jim Loney and Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.