Texas nurse to leave Emory University Hospital free of Ebola virus

Oct 28 (Reuters) - A Texas nurse who contracted Ebola is being released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Tuesday after being found free of the virus, the hospital said.

Amber Vinson, one of two nurses from a Dallas hospital infected with Ebola after treating the first patient diagnosed with the disease in the United States, will make a statement to the media at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

She was admitted to Emory’s hospital for treatment on Oct. 15.

The other nurse, Nina Pham, also was declared virus-free last week and left the Maryland hospital where she had been treated. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Doina Chiacu)