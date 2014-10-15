UPDATE 1-Latest Texas health worker infected with Ebola identified as a nurse, 29

(Adds information on flight, quote, details)

By Lisa Maria Garza

DALLAS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The latest Texas health worker infected with Ebola is Amber Vinson, a 29-year-old nurse at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, one of her relatives said on Wednesday.

The infected health worker flew from her family’s home in Ohio to Dallas one day before developing signs of the infection, prompting health officials to try to contact all 132 passengers who were aboard the flight, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Vinson’s mother was in Dallas to be near her daughter, who is in isolation at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, where she worked.

“Her mother flew to Dallas to be with her,” Martha Shuler, the patient’s grandmother, told Reuters by telephone from Akron, Ohio.

A check of public records by Reuters showed that Vinson lived at the apartment complex where hazardous materials crews went on Wednesday to decontaminate the home of the latest person infected with Ebola.

Vinson is the second nurse at the hospital to have contracted Ebola.

The hospital treated Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian national who became the first person diagnosed with the disease in the United States. He died a week ago and more than 70 people who cared for him at the hospital are being monitored for signs of infection. (Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Doina Chiacu)