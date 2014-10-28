FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to speak to reporters about Ebola on Tuesday at White House
October 28, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

Obama to speak to reporters about Ebola on Tuesday at White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will make a statement to reporters on Tuesday at the White House, shortly after he phones a team working in West Africa for the U.S. Agency for International Development, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

The White House is under pressure to explain why military personnel returning from West Africa will face 21-day quarantines while the protocols for civilian medical personnel returning from the region will vary, depending on their risk.

Earnest told reporters it will be more efficient to monitor the health of thousands of military personnel returning from the region if they are quarantined. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton)

