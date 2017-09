WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A ban on travel from West Africa would impede the response to the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus, a White House official said on Friday.

Asked whether she would recommend to President Barack Obama that he impose a travel ban on West Africa, White House adviser Lisa Monaco said: “Right now we believe those types of steps actually impede the response.” (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)