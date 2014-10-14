FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York's de Blasio meets with top White House aide on Ebola
October 14, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

New York's de Blasio meets with top White House aide on Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner William Bratton on Tuesday discussed the threat posed by Ebola and Islamic State with Lisa Monaco, a top national security aide to President Barack Obama, the White House said.

The officials’ meeting at the White House focused on efforts to prepare hospitals and healthcare workers to identify and safely treat Ebola patients, as well as new airport screening measures that began on Saturday at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
