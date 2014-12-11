GAVI alliance commits up to $300 mln to buy Ebola vaccines

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - GAVI, the global vaccines alliance, has committed up to $300 million to buy Ebola vaccines and is ready to begin procurement as soon as the World Health Organisation recommends one for use, the alliance said on Thursday.

Up to an additional $90 million could also be used to support countries to introduce the vaccines and to rebuild their health systems, it added.

Clinical trials with experimental shots are now underway as experts race to contain an epidemic that has killed more than 6,000 people in West Africa, though there is still uncertainty over how well they will work and how many doses are needed. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)