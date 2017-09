GENEVA, March 5 (Reuters) - Merck & Co and NewLink Genetics Corp’s Ebola vaccine will begin a Phase III trial in Guinea on March 7, the final stage of testing, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

A second vaccine, developed by GlaxoSmithKline will be tested “in a sequential study, as supply becomes available”, the WHO said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)