J&J and Bavarian Nordic start clinical tests of Ebola vaccine

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it had started clinical trials of its experimental Ebola vaccine, which uses a booster developed by Denmark’s Bavarian Nordic.

The initiation of the Phase I tests, which had been expected about now, marks further progress in the race to develop a shot against a disease that has killed more than 8,000 people in West Africa since last year.

Two other experimental vaccines, one from GlaxoSmithKline and a rival from NewLink and Merck, are already in clinical development.