Two experimental Ebola vaccines pass safety test in African trial
March 26, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

Two experimental Ebola vaccines pass safety test in African trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Two experimental Ebola vaccines, one from GlaxoSmithKline PLC and the other from biotech start-up NewLink Genetics Corp, “appear to be safe” part way through a clinical trial being conducted in Liberia, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Thursday.

The two vaccines, each given in a single injection, are being tested for safety and efficacy on more than 600 people in Liberia in a mid-stage clinical trial sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a branch of NIH.

The Ebola epidemic that began in West Africa one year ago has killed more than 10,200 people, but a decline in new cases in the most affected countries, Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone, has led to hopes that it may be ending. (Reporting by Sharon Begley)

