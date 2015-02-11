FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to bring back most U.S. troops fighting Ebola in Africa
February 11, 2015 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

Obama to bring back most U.S. troops fighting Ebola in Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is set to announce on Wednesday that he will bring back nearly all of the 1,300 U.S. troops deployed in West Africa to fight the Ebola epidemic by April 30, the White House said in a statement.

“We are encouraged by the declining number of new Ebola cases in West Africa, but remain concerned about a recent increase in cases in Guinea, and an inability to further reduce case counts in Sierra Leone,” the White House said in a statement.

“Moreover, given that a single case can lead to flare-ups of the virus, we must not lose focus,” the White House said, noting about 100 U.S. military personnel will remain in West Africa to help with the ongoing response. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)

