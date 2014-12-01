WHO says Liberia wrongly added 1,000 deaths to Ebola toll

GENEVA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A surge in Ebola deaths reported by the World Health Organization at the weekend was due to about 1,000 Liberian deaths wrongly ascribed to the disease that would be removed, WHO assistant director general Bruce Aylward said on Monday.

“Liberia’s figures came in but they’ve since said these were actually non-Ebola deaths that were reported as part of our Ebola deaths and we will be taking them off. So the whole world went up and the whole world will come down again,” he told reporters.

Data published at the weekend put Liberia’s death toll at 4,181, up from 3,016 two days earlier.