WHO consulting medical ethics experts on experimental Ebola drugs
August 6, 2014

WHO consulting medical ethics experts on experimental Ebola drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization will next week convene a panel of medical ethics experts to explore use of experimental treatment for Ebola, the virus that has killed more than 900 people in West Africa, the organisation said on Wednesday.

“We are in an unusual situation in this outbreak. We have a disease with a high fatality rate without any proven treatment or vaccine,” WHO Assistant Director-General Marie-Paule Kieny said in a statement. “We need to ask the medical ethicists to give us guidance on what the responsible thing to do is.” (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

