Ebola-hit countries must screen all departing travelers - WHO
#Healthcare
August 18, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Ebola-hit countries must screen all departing travelers - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Authorities in countries affected by Ebola should check people departing at international airports, seaports and major border crossings and stop any with signs of the virus from traveling, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.

In a statement, the U.N. health agency reiterated that the risk of getting infected with Ebola on an aircraft was small and said there was no need for wider travel or trade restrictions.

“Affected countries are requested to conduct exit screening of all persons at international airports, seaports and major land crossings, for unexplained febrile illness consistent with potential Ebola infection. Any person with an illness consistent with EVD (Ebola Virus Disease) should not be allowed to travel unless the travel is part of an appropriate medical evacuation.” (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Toby Chopra)

