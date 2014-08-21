FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO holding talks next month on Ebola treatments
#Healthcare
August 21, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

WHO holding talks next month on Ebola treatments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday it would convene talks early next month on potential treatments and vaccines to contain the deadly Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

The talks on Sept. 4-5 in Geneva will discuss safety and efficacy of experimental therapies and how to expedite clinical trials and ramp up production, it said.

“ZMapp is one of several experimental treatments and vaccines for Ebola that are currently undergoing investigation. At present, supplies of all are extremely limited,” the WHO said in a statement. It was referring to a U.S.-made trial drug, used on six patients to date, supplies of which are now exhausted. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Andrew Roche)

