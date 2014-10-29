Ebola appears to be slowing in Liberia - WHO

GENEVA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Liberia may be seeing decline in the spread of Ebola, with a decline in the number of burials and a plateau in laboratory-confirmed cases, World Health Organization Assistant Director General Bruce Aylward said on Wednesday.

“Do we feel confident that the response is now getting an upper hand on the virus? Yes, we are seeing slowing rate of new cases, very definitely,” he told a news conference.

He said there had been 13,703 cases and the reported death toll, to be published later on Wednesday, was likely to be over 5,000. A jump in the number of cases was due to the data being updated with old cases rather than new cases, he said. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)