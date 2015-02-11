FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Africa sees spike in Ebola cases as decline stalls-WHO
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 11, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

West Africa sees spike in Ebola cases as decline stalls-WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Feb 11 (Reuters) - West Africa recorded 144 new confirmed cases of Ebola in the week to Feb. 8, the second weekly increase in a row highlighting lingering challenges to end the outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

Guinea reported 65 new cases, Sierra leone reported 76 new confirmed cases and Liberia reported three new cases, the WHO said in its latest update. “Despite improvements in case finding and management, burial practices, and community engagement, the decline in case incidence has stalled,” it said.

A year-long Ebola outbreak has now killed at least 9,177 people among the 22,894 cases recorded, mainly in the three worst-affected West African nations. (Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Emma Farge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.