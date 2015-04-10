FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Risk of Ebola spreading to other countries seen as less - WHO
April 10, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Risk of Ebola spreading to other countries seen as less - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 10 (Reuters) - West Africa’s Ebola epidemic still poses a threat to other countries but the risk of international spread appears to be diminishing, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

Dr. Bruce Aylward, WHO Special Representative for the Ebola Response, reporting on the findings of independent experts who advise the U.N. agency, told a news briefing: “They believe the risk of international spread appeared to be reducing.”

The experts, who form WHO’s Emergency Committee on Ebola, also made a strong recommendation that all countries “avoid any unnecessary interference with international trade and transport” beyond temporary restrictions already in place, Aylward said.

Thirty confirmed cases of Ebola were reported in the past week, the smallest number in nearly a year of the worst ever outbreak of the deadly disease, the WHO said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)

