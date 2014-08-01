FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-WHO chief says Ebola out of control but can be stopped
August 1, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-WHO chief says Ebola out of control but can be stopped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove reference to Ivory Coast president after WHO said he was not present)

GENEVA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - West Africa’s Ebola outbreak is out of control but it can be stopped, World Health Organization chief Margaret Chan told the presidents of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone at a meeting in Conakry on Friday.

“This meeting must mark a turning point in the outbreak response,” Chan said, according to a WHO transcript.

“This outbreak is moving faster than our efforts to control it. If the situation continues to deteriorate, the consequences can be catastrophic in terms of lost lives but also severe socioeconomic disruption and a high risk of spread to other countries.” (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

