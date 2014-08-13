FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO reports 128 new Ebola cases, 45 deaths in West Africa
August 13, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

WHO reports 128 new Ebola cases, 45 deaths in West Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday reported 128 new Ebola cases and 56 deaths in West Africa in the two days to August 11, raising the death toll from the worst ever outbreak of the disease to 1,069.

Since the outbreak was identified in March, there have been a total of 1,975 confirmed, probable and suspected Ebola cases in Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Nigeria, the United Nations health agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

