WHO experts advise against travel or trade bans on Ebola-hit Africa
#Healthcare
September 22, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

WHO experts advise against travel or trade bans on Ebola-hit Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Independent health experts have advised the World Health Organization (WHO) that there should be no general ban on travel or trade with countries reeling from an Ebola epidemic in West Africa, the United Nations agency said on Monday.

In a statement issued after the Emergency Committee held its second meeting last week the WHO said the outbreak in five countries that has killed at least 2,630 people remains a “public health emergency of international concern”.

“Flight cancellations and other travel restrictions continue to isolate affected countries resulting in detrimental economic consequences, and hinder relief and response efforts risking further international spread; the Committee strongly reiterated that there should be no general ban on international travel or trade...,” the statement said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles

