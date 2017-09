GENEVA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The death toll from the world’s worst ever Ebola outbreak reached 3,338 people out of 7,178 cases in West Africa as of Sept. 28, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

It said the total number of new cases had fallen for the second week in a row, but warned against reading any good news into the figures as they were almost certainly under-reported. (Reporting by Tom Miles)