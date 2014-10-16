FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WHO to test Ebola preparedness in Ivory Coast and Mali
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 16, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

WHO to test Ebola preparedness in Ivory Coast and Mali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization will send teams of experts to test the Ebola-preparedness measures at Ivory Coast and Mali’s borders with countries affected by the epidemic, WHO’s health security response chief Isabelle Nuttall said on Thursday.

A team of around 10 will leave for Mali on Sunday and another team will leave for Ivory Coast within days, she said, adding that Ivory Coast had checkpoints to monitor people coming across the border and had already done a simulation exercise to test its response. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.