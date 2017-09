GENEVA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - At least 4,877 people have died in the world’s worst recorded outbreak of Ebola, and at least 9,936 cases of the disease had been recorded as of Oct 19, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The worst-hit countries - Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea - still have far too few Ebola bedspaces - 25 percent of the number needed - and too few firm commitments of help from foreign medical teams, the WHO said. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Robert Evans)