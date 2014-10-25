FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebola death toll tops 4,900 out of more than 10,000 cases - WHO
#Healthcare
October 25, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Ebola death toll tops 4,900 out of more than 10,000 cases - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The death toll from the Ebola epidemic rose to 4,922 out of 10,141 known cases in eight countries through Oct. 23, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.

The three worst-hit countries of West Africa - Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone - account for the bulk, recording 4,912 deaths out of 10,114 cases, the WHO said in its update.

The United Nations agency, sounding an ominous note, said that out of the eight districts of Liberia and Guinea sharing a border with Ivory Coast, only two have yet to report confirmed or probable Ebola cases.

The overall figures include outbreaks in Nigeria and Senegal, deemed by the WHO to be now over, as well as isolated cases in Spain, the United States and a single case in Mali. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

