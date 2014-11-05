FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO revises Ebola death toll lower, virus slowing in Liberia
#Healthcare
November 5, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 3 years ago

WHO revises Ebola death toll lower, virus slowing in Liberia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that it continued to see a slowdown in weekly Ebola cases in Liberia, although incidence of the disease was still rising in Sierra Leone and stable in Guinea.

The WHO revised the cumulative death toll downwards for a second week running as it sought to improve the quality of its data, with 440 fewer deaths reported in Sierra Leone than in data published last Friday.

The WHO put the total death toll at 4,818 out of 13,042 cases as of Nov. 2, compared to 4,951 deaths in Friday’s Ebola update; but it repeated a warning that the figures continued to be too low because of under-reporting. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Ralph Boulton)

