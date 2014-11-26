FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nearly 16,000 Ebola cases worldwide, Sierra Leone reeling - WHO
November 26, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

Nearly 16,000 Ebola cases worldwide, Sierra Leone reeling - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The death toll in the world’s worst Ebola epidemic has risen to 5,689 out of 15,935 cases reported in eight countries by the end of Nov. 23, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

Almost all cases and all but 15 deaths have been in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia - the three hardest-hit countries, which reported 600 new cases in the past week, the WHO said in its latest update.

“The total number of cases reported in Sierra Leone since the outbreak began will soon eclipse the number reported from Liberia,” it said, adding that the capital Freetown remained the worst affected part of the former British colony. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

