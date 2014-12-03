FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebola spreading intensely in Sierra Leone, global toll rises - WHO
#Healthcare
December 3, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

Ebola spreading intensely in Sierra Leone, global toll rises - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The death toll from the Ebola epidemic has risen to 6,070 out of 17,145 cases as of Nov. 30, and the virus continues to spread intensely across Sierra Leone, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

Sierra Leone recorded 537 new Ebola cases in the week to Nov. 30, against 385 the previous week, the WHO said in its latest update.

“Transmission remains persistent and intense across the country with the exception of the south,” it said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

