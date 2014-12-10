Ebola toll climbs, fuelled by spread in Sierra Leone - WHO

GENEVA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The toll in the Ebola epidemic has risen to 6,388 deaths out of 17,942 cases as of Dec. 7, its spread fuelled principally by new infections in Sierra Leone, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

Sierra Leone, a former British colony, reported 397 new confirmed cases in the week to Dec. 7, three times the combined total in the other two centres of the disease, Guinea and Liberia, the U.N. health agency said in its latest update.