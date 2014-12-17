FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebola toll nears 7,000; rate of spread slows in Sierra Leone - WHO
December 17, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 3 years ago

Ebola toll nears 7,000; rate of spread slows in Sierra Leone - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The death toll in the Ebola epidemic has risen to 6,915 out of 18,603 cases as of Dec. 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

There are signs that the increase in incidence in Sierra Leone has slowed, although 327 new cases were confirmed there in the past week, including 125 in the capital Freetown, the WHO said in its latest update.

“A major operation has been implemented to curb the spread of disease in the west of the country,” it said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Andrew Roche)

