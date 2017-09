GENEVA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Ebola virus is still spreading in West Africa, especially in Sierra Leone, and the worldwide toll from the epidemic stands at 7,905 deaths among 20,206 known cases at year-end, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

Sierra Leone reported 337 new cases in the past week, including 149 in Freetown, the highest incidence in the capital of the former British colony in four weeks, the WHO said in its latest weekly update. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)