Signs that Ebola "may be levelling off" in Sierra Leone - WHO
January 7, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

Signs that Ebola "may be levelling off" in Sierra Leone - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Ebola epidemic has taken 8,235 lives out of 20,747 known cases of the haemorrhagic fever worldwide over the past year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

There are signs that cases “may have levelled off” in Sierra Leone, but the former British colony still reported 248 new confirmed cases in the week to Jan. 4 and remains “by far the worst affected country at present”, the U.N. agency said.

The WHO’s latest weekly report was based on figures reported by national authorities in nine countries. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

