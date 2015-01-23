FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WHO runs low on cash for Ebola but progress key before rainy season
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 23, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

WHO runs low on cash for Ebola but progress key before rainy season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Progress in halting the spread of Ebola in West Africa will depend on mobilising funding and aid workers before the rainy season hits in April-May, but the World Health Organisation is set to run out of cash in mid-February, a senior WHO official said on Friday.

The number of Ebola cases week-on-week has declined for each of the past four weeks in hard-hit Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, which is promising, said Dr. Bruce Aylward, WHO assistant director-general in charge of the Ebola response.

“We run out of cash in mid-February, that is four or five months before that virus is going to stop in a best case scenario,” Aylward told a news briefing in Geneva on Friday.

The U.N. health agency still needs $260 million for its $350 million budget for Ebola for the next six months, he said. “If you go into wet season with this disease you are looking at another hard year or plus,” he added. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.