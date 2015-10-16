FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two new Ebola cases in Guinea, WHO says
October 16, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Two new Ebola cases in Guinea, WHO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Two people have fallen ill with Ebola in Guinea after two weeks with no new confirmed cases of the disease in West Africa, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a U.N. briefing in Geneva that one case was in Forecariah and appeared to be linked to a previously known chain of infection, the other was in the capital Conakry.

Ebola transmission is considered to be over once a locality has gone 42 days without a new case of the disease. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)

