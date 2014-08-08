FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebola death toll rises by 29 to 961, WHO says
August 8, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Ebola death toll rises by 29 to 961, WHO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in West Africa stood at 961 people as of Aug 6, with 29 deaths reported on Aug 5-6, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

There were 68 new cases, bringing the total to 1,779. Four of the new cases were in Nigeria, the most recent country to be affected, and there were no new cases in Guinea, where the outbreak began. Four people died in Guinea, one in Nigeria, 12 in Sierra Leone and 12 in Liberia. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

