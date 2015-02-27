FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Decision on widespread Ebola vaccination in August at earliest - WHO
February 27, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

Decision on widespread Ebola vaccination in August at earliest - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - An independent advisory body will decide in August at the earliest on whether to recommend widespread introduction of Ebola vaccine, depending on results of clinical trials and the epidemic’s course, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

Reporting on a three-day meeting of experts, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a news briefing: ”Vaccine introduction is by no means a given and will depend on the results of clinical trials and recommendations from WHO’s Strategy Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on vaccines and immunisation.

“The earliest that the SAGE is expected to make recommendation on a wide-scale introduction is August. Decisions on whether or not to introduce the vaccine will be made by the respective ministries of health of countries,” he said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

