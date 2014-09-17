FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank sees possible Ebola hit in billions of dollars
September 17, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

World Bank sees possible Ebola hit in billions of dollars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The largest-ever outbreak of Ebola could drain billions of dollars from economies in West Africa by the end of next year if the epidemic is not contained, the World Bank said in an analysis on Wednesday.

The global development lender predicted that slow containment of the disease in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone could lead to broader regional contagion.

Under the worst-case scenario, Guinea’s economic growth could be reduced by 2.3 percentage points next year while Sierra Leona’s growth would cut by 8.9 percentage points. Liberia would be hardest-hit, with a reduction of 11.7 percentage points next year. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

