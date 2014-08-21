U.S. aid worker has left hospital after Ebola recovery - group

Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. aid worker Nancy Writebol has been discharged from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from Ebola and testing clear of the virus, missionary group SIM said on Thursday.

Writebol left the hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 19 and has since joined her husband David at an undisclosed location to rest, the group said.

Dr Kent Brantly, a second U.S. aid worker infected with the deadly virus while working in Africa, was also due to be released from Emory on Thursday. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)