FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. aid worker has left hospital after Ebola recovery - group
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 21, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. aid worker has left hospital after Ebola recovery - group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. aid worker Nancy Writebol has been discharged from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from Ebola and testing clear of the virus, missionary group SIM said on Thursday.

Writebol left the hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 19 and has since joined her husband David at an undisclosed location to rest, the group said.

Dr Kent Brantly, a second U.S. aid worker infected with the deadly virus while working in Africa, was also due to be released from Emory on Thursday. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.