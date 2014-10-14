FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook's Zuckerberg to donate $25 mln to tackle Ebola
October 14, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Facebook's Zuckerberg to donate $25 mln to tackle Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, would donate $25 million to the Centers for Disease Control Foundation to fight Ebola.

“We need to get Ebola under control in the near term so that it doesn’t spread further and become a long-term global health crisis that we end up fighting for decades at large scale, like HIV or polio,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

The death toll in the outbreak, first reported in Guinea in March, has reached 4,447 from a total of 8,914 cases, World Health Organization Assistant Director General Bruce Aylward said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

