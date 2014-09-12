FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BAT nicotine inhaler licensed as medicinal product in UK
#Market News
September 12, 2014 / 6:23 AM / 3 years ago

BAT nicotine inhaler licensed as medicinal product in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A new nicotine inhaler to be sold by a unit of British American Tobacco has been licensed in the UK as a medicinal product, marking the arrival of a new competitor in the fast-growing electronic cigarette market.

The Voke Inhaler contains no electronics, heat or combustion and is designed to rival both e-cigarettes and nicotine-replacement therapies, such as gum and patches.

The product was developed by Kind Consumer, working with Consort Medical, and the next step will be to submit a variation to the licence granted by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to support full-scale commercialisation by BAT’s Nicoventures, the companies said. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, Editing by Paul Sandle)

