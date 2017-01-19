Edwards wins more than $20 million in interest in heart valve dispute

A federal judge in Boston awarded Edwards Lifesciences Corp $20.7 million in prejudgment interest on top of the $91 million it already won in a trade secret lawsuit against rival Neovasc Inc, bringing the total to more than $111 million.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs' interest award, handed down Wednesday, reflected a 12 percent interest rate going back to June 2014, when CardiAQ Valve Technologies Inc, now part of Edwards, filed a lawsuit accusing Neovasc of misappropriating its heart valve replacement technology.

