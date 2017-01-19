FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Edwards wins more than $20 million in interest in heart valve dispute
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 19, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 7 months ago

Edwards wins more than $20 million in interest in heart valve dispute

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Boston awarded Edwards Lifesciences Corp $20.7 million in prejudgment interest on top of the $91 million it already won in a trade secret lawsuit against rival Neovasc Inc, bringing the total to more than $111 million.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs' interest award, handed down Wednesday, reflected a 12 percent interest rate going back to June 2014, when CardiAQ Valve Technologies Inc, now part of Edwards, filed a lawsuit accusing Neovasc of misappropriating its heart valve replacement technology.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iMZoLF

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.