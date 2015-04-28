FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Would-be donors allowed to join human egg price-fixing lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 28, 2015 / 8:27 PM / 2 years ago

Would-be donors allowed to join human egg price-fixing lawsuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Women who have donated their eggs and plan to do so again can join a price-fixing class action against a national organization of fertility clinics alongside women with no plans to donate again, a federal magistrate judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero, of the Northern District of California, ruled Monday that two women, Chelsey Kimmel and Kristin Wells, could join the lawsuit as representatives of a proposed subclass of potential future donors seeking injunctive relief, rather than just money damages.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EOjG0Z

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.