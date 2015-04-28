Would-be donors allowed to join human egg price-fixing lawsuit

(Reuters) - Women who have donated their eggs and plan to do so again can join a price-fixing class action against a national organization of fertility clinics alongside women with no plans to donate again, a federal magistrate judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero, of the Northern District of California, ruled Monday that two women, Chelsey Kimmel and Kristin Wells, could join the lawsuit as representatives of a proposed subclass of potential future donors seeking injunctive relief, rather than just money damages.

