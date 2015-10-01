FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case seeking drugs' exclusivity extension tossed
October 1, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

Case seeking drugs' exclusivity extension tossed

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration can run the clock on a pharmaceutical company’s five-year period of market exclusivity even if its new drug cannot yet be sold because it is awaiting classification by the Drug Enforcement Agency, a federal judge has ruled.

Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd’s U.S. subsidiary sued the FDA over the practice in October 2014, after unsuccessfully petitioning the agency to extend its exclusivity period for the weight-loss drug Belviq and epilepsy drug Fycompa.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KUriNj

