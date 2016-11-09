FTC allowed to drop Lidoderm reverse payment case in Philadelphia

A federal judge in Philadelphia has allowed the Federal Trade Commission to drop a lawsuit accusing Endo International PLC of paying Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc to delay launching a generic version of its Lidoderm painkiller patch, despite previously berating the agency for forum-shopping.

U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond on Tuesday lifted an earlier order that had put the FTC's voluntary dismissal of its case on hold while the judge considered arguments about whether the agency should be allowed to drop the case and refile it elsewhere. He did not explain his reasoning.

