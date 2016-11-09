FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
FTC allowed to drop Lidoderm reverse payment case in Philadelphia
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 9, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 10 months ago

FTC allowed to drop Lidoderm reverse payment case in Philadelphia

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Philadelphia has allowed the Federal Trade Commission to drop a lawsuit accusing Endo International PLC of paying Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc to delay launching a generic version of its Lidoderm painkiller patch, despite previously berating the agency for forum-shopping.

U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond on Tuesday lifted an earlier order that had put the FTC's voluntary dismissal of its case on hold while the judge considered arguments about whether the agency should be allowed to drop the case and refile it elsewhere. He did not explain his reasoning.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2feZddO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.