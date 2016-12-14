9th Circuit calls for response to Endo's mandamus petition on privilege

A federal appeals court is weighing whether to overturn a lower court's finding that Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc implicitly waived attorney-client privilege by raising certain arguments in its defense in a multidistrict litigation accusing it of paying Watson Pharmaceuticals not to launch a generic version of its Lidoderm painkiller patch.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ordered the drug purchasers suing Endo to respond to its August petition for a writ of mandamus. Endo has asked the 9th Circuit to overturn an order by U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco, who is presiding over the MDL. Orrick held that if Endo wants to argue that its deal with Watson was motivated by legitimate business concerns, it would have to let the plaintiffs see attorney-client communications about the settlement.

