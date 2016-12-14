FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
9th Circuit calls for response to Endo's mandamus petition on privilege
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
December 14, 2016 / 12:43 AM / 8 months ago

9th Circuit calls for response to Endo's mandamus petition on privilege

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court is weighing whether to overturn a lower court's finding that Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc implicitly waived attorney-client privilege by raising certain arguments in its defense in a multidistrict litigation accusing it of paying Watson Pharmaceuticals not to launch a generic version of its Lidoderm painkiller patch.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ordered the drug purchasers suing Endo to respond to its August petition for a writ of mandamus. Endo has asked the 9th Circuit to overturn an order by U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco, who is presiding over the MDL. Orrick held that if Endo wants to argue that its deal with Watson was motivated by legitimate business concerns, it would have to let the plaintiffs see attorney-client communications about the settlement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hqQzKK

