FTC asks judge to bar Endo from selectively waiving privilege

The Federal Trade Commission has asked a California judge overseeing a private multidistrict antitrust litigation against Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc to deny the drugmaker's request to waive attorney-client privilege in that case but not in a parallel FTC action.

Both cases accuse Endo of paying generic competitor Watson Laboratories, now part of Allergan PLC, not to launch a generic version of its Lidoderm painkiller patch.

