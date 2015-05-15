FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grandfathered retiree health plans can set lifetime limits, judge rules
May 15, 2015 / 5:07 AM / 2 years ago

Grandfathered retiree health plans can set lifetime limits, judge rules

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Retiree-only healthcare plans “grandfathered in” from before the passage of the Affordable Care Act can still impose lifetime coverage limits, a U.S. judge has ruled, dismissing a lawsuit by the widow of a former United Parcel Service of America Inc employee who faces a medical bill of more than $578,000.

A spokeswoman for Paul Hastings, which represented UPS, called the decision, handed down Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo of the Southern District of California, “a big victory for employers.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KQ603M

