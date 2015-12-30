No church plan exception for hospital under ERISA - 3rd Circuit

Dec 30 -

A retirement plan maintained by a Catholic hospital does not qualify for the “church plan” exception to the requirements of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a federal appeals court has ruled.

Judge Thomas Ambro of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, on Tuesday refused to dismiss a class action lawsuit against New Brunswick, New Jersey-based St. Peter’s Healthcare System over its characterization of its retirement plan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22z9hzj