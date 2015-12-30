FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No church plan exception for hospital under ERISA - 3rd Circuit
December 30, 2015 / 11:38 PM / 2 years ago

No church plan exception for hospital under ERISA - 3rd Circuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Dec 30 -

A retirement plan maintained by a Catholic hospital does not qualify for the “church plan” exception to the requirements of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a federal appeals court has ruled.

Judge Thomas Ambro of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, on Tuesday refused to dismiss a class action lawsuit against New Brunswick, New Jersey-based St. Peter’s Healthcare System over its characterization of its retirement plan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22z9hzj

