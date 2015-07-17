Medical center's severance policy is an ERISA plan -2nd Circuit

(Reuters) - A New York City medical center’s severance policy is governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a federal appeals court has ruled, reinstating a lawsuit filed by a former pediatrician there.

Judge Raymond Lohier of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, said on Friday that Montefiore Medical Center’s longstanding policy of giving employees who were terminated not for cause either six months’ severance or 12 months’ notice qualified as an employee benefit plan under ERISA.

