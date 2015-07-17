FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medical center's severance policy is an ERISA plan -2nd Circuit
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 17, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

Medical center's severance policy is an ERISA plan -2nd Circuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New York City medical center’s severance policy is governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a federal appeals court has ruled, reinstating a lawsuit filed by a former pediatrician there.

Judge Raymond Lohier of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, said on Friday that Montefiore Medical Center’s longstanding policy of giving employees who were terminated not for cause either six months’ severance or 12 months’ notice qualified as an employee benefit plan under ERISA.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1I9qHLt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.